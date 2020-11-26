Maruti Suzuki to voluntarily recall 40,453 units of Eeco

New Delhi: Automobile major Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday said it will voluntarily undertake a recall for Eeco vehicles.

Accordingly, the vehicles are manufactured between November 4 2019 and February 25 2020, and others ‘in which headlamp has been replaced in the field’.

“The company will inspect 40,453 units of Eeco for a possible issue of standard symbol missing on the head lamp. Any action, if required, shall be undertaken free of cost,” the company said in a statement on Thursday.

“Owners of the suspected vehicles under this recall campaign will be contacted by Maruti Suzuki authorized dealers in due course of time.”

