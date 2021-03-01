Maruti Suzuki’s sales up 11.8 pc in Feb at 1.64 lakh units

By ANI|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 1st March 2021 5:11 pm IST
Maruti Suzuki's sales up 11.8 pc in Feb at 1.64 lakh units
The auto industry accounts for nearly half of India's manufacturing output.

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki on Monday reported total sales of 1.64 lakh units during February, up 11.8 per cent from 1.47 lakh units year-on-year.

The country’s largest carmaker said total sales included domestic sales of 147,483 units, sales to other OEMs 5,500 units and exports of 11,486 units.
Maruti Suzuki’s domestic sales increased by 8.3 per cent to 1.44 lakh units last month as against 1.33 lakh units in February 2020.

Meanwhile, Bajaj Auto said its sales last month totalled 3.75 lakh units against 3.54 lakh units year-on-year, marking a growth of 6 per cent.

Two-wheeler sales jumped 7 per cent at 3.3 lakh units against 3.1 lakh units in February last year while commercial vehicle sales went down 5 per cent at 42,454 units against 44,691 units.

Domestic sales dropped by 2 per cent at 1.64 lakh units against 1.68 lakh units. Exports grew by 13 per cent at 2.1 lakh units against 1.86 lakh units year-on-year. 

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By ANI|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 1st March 2021 5:11 pm IST
Back to top button