Marvel unveil first Asian superhero Shang-Chi

Los Angeles: Marvel Studios have unveiled the teaser trailer and first look of their first superhero film with an Asian protagonist, “Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings”. The launch happened on Monday, to mark the birthday of Canadian actor Simu Liu, who plays the title role of superhero Shang-Chi.

The film directed by Destin Daniel Cretton is scheduled for a theatrical release later this year. In India, the film has been slated for release in six languages — English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

“Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings” co-stars Awkwafina, Tony Leung, Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng.

Marvel boss Kevin Feige is credited as producer along with Jonathan Schwartz, while David Callaham and Andrew Lanham have written the film along with director Cretton.

In the film, Shang-Chi must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organisation.