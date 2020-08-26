Marvel’s Avengers game to get early access on Google Stadia

San Francisco, Aug 26 : Marvel’s Avengers by Square Enix is one of the exciting new games coming to Google’s Cloud gaming service Stadia on September 1 with 72-hour early access.

Square Enix is already available on pre-orders for a while on other platforms such as Xbox, Steam and PlayStation but Google Stadia was left out, reports 9to5Google.

A key difference between Stadia and other platforms that have early access is the lack of a requirement to buy the game via pre-order. Early access also comes with the Marvel Legacy outfits.

Developed by Crystal Dynamics, Marvel’s Avengers will reportedly offer both co-op and single-player gameplay along with a wealth of familiar faces including Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk and Thor.

Stadia Pro members received five new games for free with Stadia Pro this month.

Five new games for free with Stadia Pro are Strange Brigade, Kona, Metro 2033 Redux, Just Shapes And Beats as well as Rock of Ages 3: Make And Break.

The US-based search engine giant also announced a new Stadia experiment that lets users play games on mobile devices over 4G and 5G cellular networks.

In addition, Google has finally started testing YouTube live streaming for Stadia Cloud gaming service alongside exclusive “Crowd Play” features.

