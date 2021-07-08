Mask kaha hai? Kid in Dharamshala urges tourists to wear masks in viral video

India just got out of the deadly second wave of COVID-19 and while the wounds are still fresh, a lot of people have already started traveling around the country and some have even thrown the COVID-19 protocol out of the window.

Few days ago, several alarming pictures of tourists making a beeline at hills stations like Manali went viral on the Internet which received much criticism from netizens.

While we should solely be responsible for our actions and be mindful of following the protocols and precautions like a wearing a mask, this young boy in Dharamshala is calling out people and tourists on streets for not wearing a mask and is urging them to wear one.

The boy can be seen asking people without masks to wear one. The clip has now garnered much appreciation from netizens and may leave you lauding the boy’s initiative.

“This little kid was seen on the streets on Dharamshala asking people to wear a mask. He doesn’t even have shoes to wear. See the smirking faces of these people. Who is educated and who is uneducated here?,” reads the caption shared alongside a video posted on an Instagram page.

The boy, identified as Amit, was seen near Bhagsu and Mcleodganj of Dharamshala. You can watch the video here:

Shared on July 6, the video has accumulated over 1.6 million views and several reactions from netizens. People lauded the boy’s efforts and expressed how someone young as him was able to understand the gravity of the situation.

Subsequent to watching the viral video uploaded on Wednesday, authorities of Kangra district began searching for the child, and after finding him, gave him new clothes and shoes as a gesture of appreciation. A police official also arranged for a photoshoot of the child sitting on a police jeep.

He told authorities that his parents had gone to Pathankot in Punjab to buy balloons and other material to sell to tourists and was surprised at the praise and gifts he received, according to a report in the Tribune newspaper.