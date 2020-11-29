Mask violation cases drop in Delhi, only 111 challans on Sunday

New Delhi, Nov 29 : There has been a decline in the number of mask violation challans after the fine was raised to Rs 2,000. On Sunday, the Delhi Police found and fined only 111 people not wearing masks.

Total challans issued till date for mask violation are 507,588 and the total number of challans for spitting has been 3,387. The Delhi Police could not challan anyone for spitting on Sunday.

A total of 36,201 challans were issued to those found violating social distancing norms till date, according to the Delhi Police data.

“A total of 118 challans in total were issued on Sunday,” said a senior police officer.

A total of 547,188 challans have been issued for various violations of Covid guidelines.

The Delhi government on Sunday said that Covid-19 outbreak in the city was in “perpetual decline” mode with decreasing number of new cases as well as the death rate going down compared to figures from earlier this month.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.