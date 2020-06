Hyderabad: Janab Syed Masood Benazir, retired executive engineer and also the president of Baitual Mal Hyderabad passed away on Wednesday. He was 73 years old.

Janab Masood had died because of heart attack. He was the son of Syed Hamid Benazir.

Masood Benazir is survived by his wife; two daughter and two sons; Syed Moid Benazir ( Toronto) and Syed Mohammed Benazir (UK).

Ziyarat (post funeral ceremony) would be conducted on June 26 after Namaze Asar.

For further details can contact: 7097163273.