Mass wedding organised for Hindus and Muslims in Ahmedabad

A+ A-

Ahmedabad: As many as 1100 couples, including both Hindus and Muslims, tied the marital knot here at a mass wedding ceremony organised on Saturday.

The mass wedding was organised by public trust and the newly wedded couples were also given gifts.

“It is indeed a great help to poor families who cannot afford costly marriages. We are feeling good that we are part of such an event,” said Mohammadi Bano, a bride.

“Community marriage reduces the financial burden on families. This is a good event. The money thus saved can be utilised for other purposes,” said another participant.

“The financial burden on our parents is reduced. We can do something for ourselves in the future,” said another participant.

“When there is unity in the country only then such an event is possible. It is good that Hindus and Muslims are together in this event. Even if someone is poor, he or she marry in such an event,” Jitendra, a groom.