Masses quit smoking during COVID-19 outbreak

Although aware of the harms that cigarette smoking pose to one’s health, millions of people do it. Doctors and health experts have been putting an emphasis on ‘no smoking’ to lead a healthy life style.

The lockdown and COVID-19 pandemic has become a major cause for people to focus on their health more; because of which many are seen quitting cigarette addiction.

Whether it is a short smoke break during work hours or there is a party, smokers get a chance to blow some puffs. As most of the MNCs and other sectors are working from home, people are also abstaining from things done in office to release work stress.

An IT professional, Rajesh Sahoo told The Siasat Daily, “I was trying to quit smoking for a long time, but it always had been a difficult task. This is the first time that I am staying at home for long hours and this is making me more health conscious.”

Arnab Mitra, who works in an advertising agency told The Hindu that he started smoking as a rebellious teenager but he never was an addict. His work stress later made him to smoke 10 cigarettes a day. However, for the past few months, he is not smoking as he is always at home. “I decided to quit, and have so far just never felt the urge to smoke,” said Arnab.

In a study, published in May in the European Respiratory Journal, found that people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and people who currently smoke have a higher level of an enzyme that is the entry point for new coronavirus in lungs.