Massive fire engulfs Sharjah’s residential tower

SHARJAH: A massive broke out at a residential tower in UAE’s Sharjah late on Tuesday.

According to Gulf News reports, the fire was reported around 9 pm, at the 45 floors building that has been identified as Abbco Tower in Al Nahda next to Taj Bangalore restaurant in Sharjah.

The fire that started at the tower’s first floor, immediately spread up, engulfing the entire building.

Visuals from the area show massive black smoke billowing out of the highrise.

The firefighters and ambulances rushed to the scene and battling the blaze.

The fire fighters had managed to bring the fire under control and its cause yet to be ascertained.

The residents of the building mostly Indians has been evacuated by the authorities as a precautionary measures. Buildings nearby were also evacuated.

A large number of cars were damaged due to debris falling from the high-rise.

The massive fire at Abbco Tower in Al Nahda area #Sharjah has been put off and no casualties reported. pic.twitter.com/CToJnkeviX — Furqan T. Siddiqui (@furqantsiddiqui) May 5, 2020

