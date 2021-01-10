Massive power blackout in Pakistan, several cities plunged into darkness

Islamabad: A massive power blackout has been reported in Pakistan before midnight on Saturday, which has plunged several cities into darkness, reported Dawn.

In a tweet, Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat said the blackout was caused by the National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) system tripping.

“NTDC system tripped. It will take sometime before everything gets back to normal,” he tweeted.

Dawn reported Special assistant to the prime minister Shahbaz Gill saying that the energy minister Omar Ayub and his entire team were working on the issue of the breakdown.

He also said citizens would be updated on the situation soon.

In the meantime, residents of Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Multan, Kasur, and other cities also highlighted the issue of the blackout on social media.

“Blackout in Major cities including Karachi, Multan, Lahore, and Islamabad,” said a Twitterati.

“Blackout all over Pakistan… No electricity… Don’t know the reason but we will know soon….,” said another Twitterati.

