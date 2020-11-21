Mathura: Two sadhus die under mysterious circumstances

Mathura: Two sadhus died under mysterious circumstances while the third was admitted to a hospital for treatment after they consumed tea at their lodging facility, police said here on Saturday.

SSP Dr Gaurav Grover said while 60-year-old Gulab Singh died on the spot, Sadhu Shyam Sundar (61) was declared brought dead by doctors of at the district hospital.

The third person is undergoing treatment at the hospital, he said.

The post-mortem of the deceased is being carried out by a panel of doctors while the forensic team is collecting evidence, police said.

Deceased Gulab Singh hailed from Dalauta village under the Kosi Kalan police station while Shyam Sundar and Ram Babu are residents of Paintha village under the Goverdhan police station.

Source: PTI