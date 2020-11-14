Matsuyama, Im in contention to be Asia’s first winners at Augusta

Augusta, Nov 14 : While there are no Indians competing at this year’s Masters golf tournament here, there are a couple of Asians in contention for the title. Korea’s Sungjae Im and Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama are tied for fifth place with 8-under 136 after second round and are just one shot away from the leaders’ pack.

The 22-year-old Im, the 2019 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, returned to Augusta National early in the day to complete 10 holes of his first round in 6-under 66 before heading back out to shoot a second round 70.

Matsuyama also stood at 8-under through 15 holes when the second round was suspended due to darkness while another Masters debutant, Chinese Taipei’s C.T. Pan was a shot back on 7-under in a share of ninth place after ably negotiating 15 holes of his second round in 5-under, highlighted by an eagle and three birdies. Im, Matsuyama and Pan are bidding to deliver Asia’s first victory at the Masters where Korea’s K.J. Choi holds the best result by an Asian with a third place at the 2004 edition.

Thailand’s Jazz Janewattananond, playing in his first Masters, stands at 4-under through 15 holes of his second round while Shugo Imahira of Japan carded a 70 to lie in a share of 34th place on 2-under.

