Maulana Arshad Madani of Jamiat Ulema on Bakrid Qurbani

New Delhi: Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind President Maulana Arshad Madani said there’s no substitute for Qurbani (sacrifice of animal) in Islam. It is a religious obligation which is obligatory on every eligible Muslim. Those who have means should offer sacrifice. But in view of the risk involved due to coronavirus pandemic, Eid-ul-Azha should be celebrated adhering to all Union Health Ministry guidelines on the Covid-19 pandemic, he said.

Maulana Madani advised Muslims to perform Eid-ul-Azha prayers in mosques or at home following all social distancing norms and guidelines issued by the health ministry from time to time.

Urging to perform animal sacrifice soon after offering sermon and prayers in a short period of time, immediately after 20 minutes of sunrise, Madani also exhorted Muslims to ensure that all waste be buried or disposed of in a manner that it does not create any problem for other people.

If it is difficult to offer sacrifice at the place where the sacrifice has been offered regularly, then sacrifice should be offered at a nearby place where there is no difficulty and he advised to at least sacrifice one goat at that particular place after registration with the local administration.

Eid-ul-Azha, the festival of sacrifice, falls on August 1.