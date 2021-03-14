Maulana Kalbe Jawad reacts to Waseem Rizvi’s plea in SC

New Delhi: A petition filed by the former chairperson of Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf board Wasim Rizvi in the Supreme Court seeking the removal of 26 verses from the holy Quran has received backlash from both the Shia and Sunni communities.

Reacting to the plea, a prominent Shia cleric, Maulana Kalbe Jawad said that Wasim Rizvi wants to disturb the law and order in the country and create disharmony among people.

He also said that all the Shias hold the belief that the holy book Quran which was revealed to the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) is authentic till today and will remain so till the day of judgment.

He further said that Wasim Rizvi is taking such steps to escape from the clutches of CBI.

Urging the government to take action against him, he said that Rizvi has no place in Islam.