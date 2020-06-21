Maximum visibility of solar eclipse, says Scientist

By Qayam Published: June 21, 2020, 12:55 pm IST

New Delhi: A few regions like Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Haryana will witness maximum visibility of the solar eclipse, which takes place on Sunday.

OP Gupta, the senior engineer of Nehru Planetarium in Delhi, told ANI, “The eclipse will be around 93-94 per cent visible in Delhi. While it is partially visible in other parts of the country, its maximum visibility will be seen in Dehradun, Joshimath, Kurukshetra and Sirsa.”

“In Kerala, it is a partial solar eclipse,” said Shyam SS, Scientific Officer at Priyadarshini Planetarium, Kerala adding, “Only northern belt will see the full annular eclipse.”

“It will start by 10.14 am and end by 1:15 am in Kerala and Planetarium is planning to live stream the event on Facebook,” the officer said.

A rare celestial event, annular solar eclipse, which is popularly known as the “ring of fire” eclipse, will be visible this Sunday in India.

It will be the first solar eclipse of this year taking place on the summer solstice, which is the longest day in the Northern Hemisphere.

Source: ANI
