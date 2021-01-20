Maxwell released by Kings XI Punjab after dismal 2020 season

New Delhi, Jan 20 : Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is among nine players released by Kings XI Punjab ahead of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, the franchise said on Wednesday. Maxwell was bought for Rs 10.75 crore by Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in 2020 but ended up having a dismal run last season.

Maxwell scored just 108 runs at an average of 15.42 across 13 matches. KXIP have also released West Indies fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell, New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham, India batsman Karun Nair and Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Retained players:

KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel

Released players:

Glenn Maxwell, Karun Nair, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Sheldon Cottrell, Jimmy Neesham, Krishnappa Gowtham, Tajinder Singh.

