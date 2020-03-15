Mayawati extends greetings on Kanshi Ram’s birth anniversary

New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday wished people on the occasion of the birth anniversary of her political mentor and BSP founder Kanshi Ram.

“Kanshi Ram has devoted his whole life for completing the work started by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. I extend my best wishes to his followers around the country who are celebrating his birth anniversary,” Mayawati told ANI here.

“Some political leaders are working behind the scenes with other casteist parties to sabotage the good work done for the benefit of Dalits, Adivasis and other oppressed classes… It is important to stay united under the banner of BSP and strive for forming government in both state and Centre,” she said.

“I also want to make it known that the leaders who have left BSP, majorly comprise of politicians who have been thrown out of the party or did not hold any important positions in it. It is, however, also apparent that leaders who leave BSP are shunned by the people and their voter base,” she added.

Kanshi Ram born in 1934 was an Indian politician and social reformer who worked for the upliftment and political mobilization of the backward people.