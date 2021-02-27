Mayawati pays tribute to Sant Ravidas, asks govt to follow in his footsteps

Lucknow, Feb 27 : Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) National President Mayawati on Saturday paid tribute to Sant Ravidas and greeted the people of Uttar Pradesh on the occasion of Sant Ravidas Jayanti. She also appealed to the Central government to provide relief to the common man by controlling inflation.

The BSP supremo on Saturday said in a statement, “My heartiest congratulations and best wishes to millions of followers of revered Sant Ravidas living in the country and the world on the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas ji who gave the immortal message of peace.”

She said nearly 130 crore people in the country, barring a few, are suffering from the coronavirus pandemic, poverty and unemployment and are in dire need of support from the Central government.

Mayawati said it is the ultimate ‘dharma’ of the Central and state governments to control the prices of essential commodities like petrol, diesel and LPG etc. to prevent inflation so that the common man can get immediate relief. This would also be a befitting tribute to the great saint Guru Ravidas ji.

Mayawati said that before the formation of the BSP, the Congress, BJP and other parties always ignored the great saints, gurus and extraordinary men born in the Dalit, tribals and Other Backward classes (OBC) community in the country. This fact is not hidden from anyone. But now to further their political agendas, these parties are seen indulging in different kind of political theatrics such as celebrating the icons of the marginalised sections on their birthdays, etc and also visit their sites.

The BSP supremo said Sant Ravidas spent his whole life in an effort to teach man to be a good human being. When the BSP government was formed four times in Uttar Pradesh, a lot of effort was put in to make Guru Ravidas ji’s dream come true. Public interest and welfare works were undertaken in his honour which is not hidden from anyone. It would be appropriate if the Central and state governments do good deeds for society and the country by following in the revered saint’s path.

