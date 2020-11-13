Mayor Bonthu Rammohan inaugurates modern bus shelters in Dilsukhnagar

Hyderabad: Bontu Rammohan, Hyderabad’s Mayor on Friday inaugurated six newly constructed modern bus shelters in Dilsukhnagar. During the occasion is also announced that Hyderabad would soon get about 1000 bus shelters.

The officials said that providing better facilities to the passengers, AC, WiFi, ATM, CCTV, mobile charging and toilets are also being set up in these modern bus shelters.

During the occasion Mayor also said that there are about 292 bus shelters in Hyderabad. He said the AC bus shelters set up in PPP style were built as advanced bus shelters covering an area of ​​200×30 feet, adding that such bus shelters were only available in major cities in the West.

He also said that the bus shelters, dust bins, toilets, mobile charging points, fresh water facility, WiFi, fans, ticket counters have also been set up, while in others dustbin, mobile charging point, toilets and fresh water facility have been set up.

Bonthu said, “We have also deployed security guards at the AC bus shelters for security. By setting up these state-of-the-art bus shelters, the city will be able to provide better facilities to the residents as in the major cities.”