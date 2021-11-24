Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi condemns BJP’s vandalism at GHMC

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi on Tuesday in a press conference strongly condemned the protest by BJP corporators and activists at her chamber. She said they vandalized the GHMC head office in the protest related to the formation of the standing committee.

“This act by the BJP corporators is heinous. In a democracy, there are peaceful methods to solve issues, but our corporators destroyed the property of the GHMC. This is totally wrong. If vandalism helps your purpose, you are welcome to do it. but it doesn’t work that way. I want to question these corporators, Have you destroyed the property of the Mayor or the Public? These corporators should rethink their behavior. Such incidents will lead to a loss of people’s faith in the democratic system and in elected representatives.”

She said that a general body meeting was held at the office even during the COVID pandemic. “In spite of all political differences, all the issues of the wards were discussed and solved,” she added.

“We couldn’t conduct the council meeting because of the poll code set in place due to MLC elections. The BJP corporators are totally aware of this, but they are trying to win political points out of this by staging dharnas and attacking the GHMC office,” the mayor remarked.

Elected corporators and activists of the Bharatiya Janatha Party (BJP) on Tuesday barged into the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) office demanding the release of funds to the municipal body from the state government.

Slogans of ‘KCR down down’ and ‘KTR down down’ echoed inside the GHMC office building. Posters of ‘Mayor Hatao, GHMC Bachao’ (remove the mayor and save the GHMC), ‘What happened to KCR’s Dallas plan?’ were pasted in front of the Mayor’s chamber. The protesting BJP workers also destroyed flower pots and utilities. The Police had to be brought in to prevent further escalation and to get the situation under control.