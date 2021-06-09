Mayor inspects ongoing sanitation, desilting works at Amberpet

Hyderabad: GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi today inspected ongoing sanitation and desilting works in the Amberpet assembly constituency area. Going around with MLA Kaleru Venkatesh, she directed GHMC officials to process and immediately take up works in the Golnaka area, where work had not begun.

Mayor Vijayalakshmi took up the inspection works in anticipation of the incoming monsoon season, which usually starts by mid-June. On Tuesday, she directed Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials to complete the desilting and sanitation works at Golnaka in seven days.

In Bapuji Nagar, after inspecting Box drain works, Vijayalakshmi observed that garbage is being dumped directly into the drainage from houses. She then directed officials to ensure the entire drain lines in the area are cleaned due to concerns of drainage overflowing as the stormwater, drain and garbage lines may together block the pipelines.

Later, the Mayor also visited Bathukamma Kunta and solved the Swatch auto parking issue, as residents brought it to her notice. After inspecting the open drain near the state-run Fever Hospital at Sivananda Nagar, Vijayalakshmi directed the executive engineer, assistant engineer and the medical officer in the area to immediately remove the garbage by proceeding the nala desilting work to a depth of 3 feet.

She also reviewed the Chikkada Palli Nala and assured completion of sanitation works shortly. Mayor Vijayalakshmi also distributed masks at Amberpet cross road no. 6 under the auspices of former corporator Padmavati along with the local MLA and corporator.

Earlier, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi along with Amberpet MLA Kaleru Venkatesh also joined the state’s ongoing vaccination drive at Afzalgunj.