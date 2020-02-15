From MBBS student to murderer, this convict now Doc after 14yrs

A+ A-

New Delhi: Arrested and jailed for murdering his lover’s husband this MBBS student served 14 years jail term and now has finally become a Doctor last year.

Life has given second chance to Subhash Patil who was sentenced to jail in 2002 for murdering Ashok Guttedar, husband of Padmavathi.

Patil who had joined the MBBS course in 1997 fell in love with Padmavathi while staying near her house in Kalabuargi district of Karnataka who was already married. The duo together killed Ashok Guttedar.

Back in prison, Patil used to help doctors in the Central Prison hospital said reports Times of India.

An education lover, Patil managed to secure a diploma and MA in journalism from Karnataka State Open University.

Kalaburagi:Subhash Patil who was convicted for 14yrs, realises his dream of becoming a doctor,says,I joined MBBS in'97,but in '02 I was jailed in a murder case.I worked at jail's OPD;After release in 2016 for good conduct,completed MBBS in '19, today I've completed 1yr internship pic.twitter.com/fE5kNleymY — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2020

Now an elated Patil who has achieved his dream to be a doctor said: “I used to work at the jail’s OPD and I was released in 2016 for good conduct. I completed MBBS in 2019 and today I have completed my internship.”

Sources said, it was when her husband came to know about their affair, he threatened to kill Subhash, forcing the duo to kill Ashok.

Back then Subhash was a third-year student at Kalabuargi’s MR Medical College when he was arrested along with his lover Padmavathi’s arrest. Both the convicts were sentenced to life term.

Soon after his release from prison for good conduct on Independence Day in 2016, he sought permission from Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) to continue his MBBS studies.

The approval was granted on September 29, 2016, after RGUHS sought legal opinion on the matter.