MBT Spokesperson wonders on exoneration of Raja Singh

A+ A-

Hyderabad: MBT Spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan expressed his surprise that many BJP workers and RSS activists including Raja Singh, MLA who were indulging in damaging public property and creating communal tension in 2010, 11 and 2012 on the occasions of Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti were exonerated.

He told that TRS Govt and CM KCR perhaps intend to appease the Hindutva Brigade.

In a press statement, Khan questioned that what the DGP Telangana, IG Intelligence and the city police commissioner were doing till the exoneration of Raja Singh and others. Is it because TRS and BJP have struck a secret deal? He also alleged that MIM leaders who made lofty claims to represent the Muslims were silent on this issue. What was the home minister of TS Mahmood Ali doing on the exoneration of Raja Singh? He asked the Muslim organizations who had supported the TRS in elections the reason for their silence and why don’t they exert pressure on the TRS Govt to approach the High Court.

It may be noted that in the year 2010,11 and 2012 the police had registered cases against Raja Singh and others in connection with the communal riots and now the police is silent. There are apprehensions that the police might have come under pressure from their political bosses. Now the question is why didn’t the government take any action against the police officals who have registered these cases against him.

It may be mentioned that the Govt suspended the police officials who deviated from their statements in the criminal case registered against Zafar Pehlwan.

Khaled also pointed out that 25 cases were registered against the convener of the million march which was totally peaceful.

Similar cases were registered against the youth who protested against CAA, NRC and NPR in Tolichowki and Mehdipatnam areas.

Surprisingly a criminal case was registered against noted poet Imran Pratapgarhi who simply said “ Why not another Shaheenbagh in Hyderabad?”