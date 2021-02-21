MCD bypolls a ‘semi-final’: Gopal Rai

New Delhi, Feb 21 : Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Cabinet minister Gopal Rai said on Sunday that the party is set to contest bypolls on five municipal wards, considering it as a “semi-final”.

Rai stated this during a campaign seeking support from the people for AAP candidate Mohammad Ishraq Khan from Chauhan Bangar municipal ward under Seelampur Assembly constituency.

Bypolls in five municipal wards will take place on February 28, while the main election for Delhi’s 272 municipal wards is scheduled for 2022. “This is not just the election for five wards, but also the semi-final to overthrow the corrupt 15-year rule of BJP in civic bodies. Congress will only cut votes and will do nothing in these bye-elections. Our target is to defeat BJP that ruled for 15 years and led to a civic financial crunch,” Rai stated.

“I want to remind every single volunteer that the upcoming bypolls at five wards of Delhi is very important for all of us. This is the chance for AAP to prove that in the upcoming polls in 2022, we will uproot the BJP from the MCD,” Rai continued.

Boosting party workers’ confidence, Rai asserted that the bypolls are more important than the Vidhan Sabha election. “These polls should be an answer to the dictatorial rule of the BJP.”

The results of five municipal ward bypolls will be announced on March 4.

