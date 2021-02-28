MCD bypolls: Voting ends in 5 municipal wards

New Delhi, Feb 28 : Voting for bypolls in five municipal wards in Delhi concluded at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday with 50.86 per cent of people casting their votes, according to the Delhi State Election Commission.

Out of total 2,42,414 eligible voters in the five municipal wards under two civic bodies in the city, 1,23,299 people cast their votes till 5:30 p.m.

Kalyanpuri, one of the three municipal wards under East MCD recorded the highest vote turnout with 59 per cent out of total 42,785 eligible voters. Trilokpuri, another municipal ward under East MCD recorded the second highest vote turn out with 55.95 per cent out of total 45,953 voters.

Chauhan Banger, the third municipal ward under EDMC, was third in voter turnout with 55.60 per cent of total 39,607 voters.

Under North MCD – Rohini C recorded 44.58 per cent out of total 69,131 voters, while Shalimar Bagh saw the lowest turnout.

There are a total of 26 candidates from AAP, BJP, Congress and others in the fray, for which the EC has set up 327 polling stations in the five municipal wards.

The five wards where bypolls were conducted are – Rohini C and Shalimar Bagh under North MCD, and Trilokpuri, Kalyanpuri and Chauhan Banger under East MCD.

According to the election body, Shalimar Bagh is reserved for women, Trilokpuri and Kalyanpuri are reserved for SC category. As per the guidelines, Covid-19 patients can cast their votes during the last hour of polling.

The main candidates in the Kalyanpuri ward bye-election are Dhirendra from AAP, Siyaram Kanojia from BJP and Dharampal Maurya from the Congress.

People in Trilokpuri ward will vote for candidates – Vijay Kumar (AAP), Om Prakash Gugarwal (BJP) and Bal Kishan (Congress).

In Chauhan Banger, former AAP MLA Haji Ishraq Khan is pitted against Congress’ Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad and BJP’s Nazir Ansari.

In Shalimar Bagh, the contest is between BJP’s Surbhi Jaju, AAP’s Sunita Mishra and Congress’ Mamta.

The BJP had retained all three corporations in the 2017 civic polls with the AAP finishing a distant second.

The results of the bypolls will be announced on March 3.

