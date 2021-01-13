MDMK, MMK oppose Adani group’s TN port expansion plan

Chennai, Jan 13 : Two Tamil Nadu political parties on Wednesday opposed Adani group’s Rs 53,031 crore Kattupalli port expansion project and demanded that it should be scrapped due to long-term impact on environment and the city residents.

MDMK General Secretary and Rajya Sabha member Vaiko said that a public hearing slated for January 22 on the matter should be cancelled as people were not given sufficient time to gather information on the project and a large gathering amid coronavirus pandemic could be dangerous.

Vaiko said that he would attend the public hearing along with environmentalists if it was held on January 22.

The Adani group had acquired 97 per cent stake in the Kattupalli port (owned by Marine Infrastructure Developer Private Limited) from Larsen and Toubro for Rs 1,950 crore in 2018.

The Marine Infrastructure Developer had proposed to expand the port facility from 330 acres to 6,110 acres, Vaiko said.

Vaiko claimed that the proposed expansion would affect about 1 lakh people living in 82 villages in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

He claimed there was also the risk of sea water spilling into Kottrallai river owing to reduced distance between the two due to port expansion and also flood risks for Tiruvallur and Chennai.

Vaiko said that many fishing hamlets would submerge under sea water if the Kattupalli port was expanded.

Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) leader MH Jawahirullah also demanded cancellation of the public hearing. He said he and his supporters in large numbers would attend the event if it was held.

Jawahirullah said that the Centre was handing over ports to private parties under the Sagarmala project and that eight ports have been given to Adani Group.

The revised Master Plan Development for Kattupalli port was prepared by L&T Infra Engineering.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.