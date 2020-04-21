Measures that can flatten country’s coronavirus curve

New Delhi: Coronavirus curves that show the number of daily reported cases of COVID-19 are not similar for different countries in the world. Some counties have successfully flattened the curves while others witnessed exponential growth.

The differences in the curves are attributed to three key factors

Isolation Testing Contact tracing

China

China, the first country to become the victim of the outbreak has been able to flatten the curve due to the measures taken by the Chinese government. It has not only imposed lockdown but also conducted tests rapidly.

It may be noted that country was able to control the outbreak despite being the first country to deal with the virus.

South Korea

South Korea which has developed started developing tests before its first confirmed case had used extensive contact tracing.

Although the country witnessed exponential growth in COVID-19 cases, it managed to flatten the curve due to massive testing, isolation and contact tracing.

Germany

Germany also managed to control the outbreak by following a similar strategy.

USA

The country not only has the highest number of COVID-19 cases but also reported the highest fatalities in the world. Its first case was reported on 21st January, however, massive testing was started only in early March.

A national emergency was declared in mid-March. In late March, States started issuing stay-at-home orders.

Experts claim that due to little testing, hardly any contact tracing, the cases of COVID-19 spiked in the US.

