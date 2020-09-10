Mecca Masjid renovation nears completion : Eshwar

Hyderabad: Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar today informed to the council that Mecca Masjid renovation works are being completed.

During question hour in the upper house, Eshwar said that the mosque has history of 400 years.

The minister stated that the state government has offered adequate funds for the purpose. About 90 percent of Masjid works are completed and rest will be completed soon, he clarified. We will protect its historic importance and preservation as the Corona pandemic delayed, Eshwar said.

The government has allotted adequate funds for its renovation, the minister said. Ours us secular government which has been offering equal priority to all religions in Telangana state, Eshwar added