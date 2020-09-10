Mecca Masjid renovation nears completion : Eshwar

By SM Bilal Updated: 10th September 2020 6:00 pm IST

Hyderabad: Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar today informed to the council that Mecca Masjid renovation works are being completed.
During question hour in the upper house, Eshwar said that the mosque has history of 400 years.

The minister stated that the state government has offered adequate funds for the purpose. About 90 percent of Masjid works are completed and rest will be completed soon, he clarified. We will protect its historic importance and preservation as the Corona pandemic delayed, Eshwar said.

The government has allotted adequate funds for its renovation, the minister said. Ours us secular government which has been offering equal priority to all religions in Telangana state, Eshwar added

READ:  Demanding better facilities, Osmania Hospital junior docs go on strike
Categories
Hyderabad News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close