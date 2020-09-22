Mechanic takes girlfriends for joyride in Mercedes, rams into auto

By Minhaj Adnan Published: 22nd September 2020 7:10 pm IST

New Delhi: A motor mechanic, who took two of his girlfriends for a joyride in the Mercedes of one of his clients, rammed the car into an auto rickshaw, injuring three pedestrians in the Sarai Kale Khan area in South-East Delhi.

Though the auto driver escaped unhurt, three pedestrians received severe injuries and were rushed to the AIIMS trauma centre for treatment following the accident on Sunday night.

“On the spot enquiry revealed that the Mercedes hit the auto from behind near a red light and skidded to the opposite side of the road, injuring three pedestrians. The injured persons have been identified as Brijesh, Mahender and Suresh,” said R.P. Meena, DCP, South East.

The car was driven by one Alam who was accompanied by two of his female friends.

“The driver was found drunk and some beer bottles and eatables were also found in the car,” the officer said.

Alam said he worked as a motor mechanic in Seelampur and the Mercedes belonged to one of his clients, who left it at the workshop for repairing.

On Sunday night, he had consumed alcohol in the car before taking two of his female friends for a ride to Kalkaji.

He was driving the car at high speed and when he reached near the Sarai Kale Khan red light, he lost control and hit the auto rickshaw from behind.

Source: IANS
