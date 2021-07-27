MediaTek launches new chip for next gen tablets

Taipei: Chip-maker MediaTek on Tuesday announced the launch of Kompanio 1300T, a chip designed to enhance premium computing experience in tablets.

Built on the leading 6nm process technology, the chip will allow original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to build powerful, lightweight and portable tablets for online education, business, streaming services, gaming and AI applications.

Tablet computers powered by the Kompanio 1300T platform are expected to be announced in the third quarter of 2021.

“Our Kompanio chips allow brands to design lightweight tablets and personal computing products with robust performance and prolonged battery life so they can bring innovative features and new mobile computing experiences to users,” said PC Tseng, General Manager of Intelligent Multimedia Business Unit at MediaTek.

The Kompanio 1300T chip is built on TSMC’s 6nm process technology and integrates an octa-core CPU with high performance Arm Cortex-A78 cores and power-efficient Arm Cortex-A55 cores.

In addition, its high performance nine-core Arm Mali-G77 MC9 GPU provides premium computing performance and supports high frame rates for longer, smoother gaming, the company said.

Combined with MediaTek’s 5G UltraSave power-saving enhancements, the platform can automatically adjust power consumption and other configurations based on a device’s network and data transmission quality to extend battery life.

“The chip also supports staggered 4K HDR video recording technology and integrates the latest imaging, encoding, decoding and playback features for unrivaled 4K video capabilities,” the company added.

It supports 2.5K displays with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz in addition to integrating intelligent dynamic frame rate technologies and support for HDR10+ video playback.