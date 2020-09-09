MediaTek partners with India’s VVDN for AIoT solutions

New Delhi, Sep 9 : Taiwanese fabless semiconductor company MediaTek on Wednesday said it has collaborated with home-grown product engineering and manufacturing company VVDN Technologies to offer a new range of Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) solutions for home and office use.

The two companies will be working closely to design, develop, and manufacture innovative and new-age AIoT solutions, including camera solutions, home automation solutions and smart speakers.

As a part of the partnership, smart devices powered by MediaTek will be rolled out in India in the fourth quarter of this year, the company said at the first virtual chapter of the MediaTek Technology Diaries Knowledge Forum.

“We are keen to enable the ‘Make in India’ narrative by collaborating with indigenous device makers like VVDN Technologies to create smart solutions in India, targeted at both Indian and global consumers,” said Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India.

MediaTek’s portfolio includes smartphones, smart homes and other segments.

While smartphones and tablets contribute about 43-48 per cent of the revenue, 28-33 per cent revenue comprises Voice Assistant Devices (VADs), AIoT, power management and connectivity solutions like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

The remaining 20-25 per cent of the revenue is led by smart-home and other categories which includes Digital TVs, optical storage, feature phones, etc.

MediaTek has two R&D centres in India located in Noida and Bengaluru.

“VVDN’s collaboration with MediaTek will enable us to work together on innovative and cost-effective smart devices at our Global Innovation Park (GIP) manufacturing hub in Manesar (Haryana) which houses an elaborate R&D, design, engineering and electronic manufacturing facility,” said Vivek Bansal, President Engineering and Co-Founder, VVDN Technologies.

The non-mobile business is taking a significant lead for MediaTek, with increased uptake in smart home devices.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.