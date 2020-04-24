Medical records issue lands man into positive COVID-19 ward

Hyderabad: According to T. V Hareesh son of TV Srinivas a Government employee aged about 58 years was admitted to Yashoda hospital Malakpet on April 22at 12.15 am, and after diagnosed with a cardiac problem and severe lung infection, the patient was sent to Gandhi in the morning 6:00 a.m. of 22nd April itself by Yashodha Hospital Doctors.

Yashodha Hospital Doctors informed the patient that as per protocol due to lung infection and breathlessness they have to send the patient TV Srinivas to Gandhi Hospital. At Gandhi hospital, Doctors enquired about the symptoms with the patient and gave a report that he doesn’t fit into the criteria of COVID 19.

Along with that written report, they referred him to NIMS or OGH. The patient was brought to the NIMS at around 7:30 a.m. The NIMS chief medical officer Mr.Dr.charan didn’t admit the patient and sent him to OGH. At around 9:00 a.m. the patient was brought to the OGH and admitted into OGH at around 10:00 a.m. The swab test was conducted on the patient at afternoon 2:30 p.m. on the same day and at around 11:45 p.m. informed his son T.V Hareesh that his Father was COVID positive by mistake the night staff sent the patient to Gandhi hospital with another person’s (ISMAIL, a COVID 19 +VE patient) case sheet.

The hospital staff admitted the patient at around 1:00 a.m. in the early hours of 23rd and found that he was falsely brought to them instead of Mr. ISMAIL and brought this mistake to the notice of officials of OGH. The night staff at Osmania Hospital had sent the case history of one patient Ismail a COVID 19 positive patient instead of the case history of TV Srinivas who was COVID negative but declared positive.

However, since he was already in COVID positive ward following wrong case history the Doctors at Gandhi did not shift him to OGH but kept him in the isolation ward The Gandhi Hospital Doctors took the samples for the test in the morning of 23rd at around 10:00 a.m. and the patient is kept under observation.

His son TV Hareesh claimed that his Father was not given any medication for his severe ling infection and cardio problem and alleged that most of the patient was suffering a lot. He also demanded an inquiry into the serious lapses and negligence

He said that he has sent a mail to Union Minister for Medical and Health Dr. Harsh Vardhan and also spoken to PA Of Health Minister Government of Telangana.

