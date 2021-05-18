Medical tests conducted on MP Raghu Ramakrishna Raju at army hospital

Hyderabad: Medical tests were performed on ruling YSRCP MP K. Raghu Rama Krishna Raju at Secunderabad based Army hospital. He was brought to the hospital from Guntur following the orders of the Supreme Court of India by AP CID police.

A three member team have examined Raju and performed various tests on him. The entire testing process has been videographed . Later, the report related to injuries sustained by the MP would be submitted to the Apex Court of the country through the registrar general of High Court.

The police made full proof security arrangements at the hospital to avoid any untoward incident.

On the other had, Telangana high court has appointed a judicial officer to monitor the medical examination process. The high court registrar Nagarjuna was appointed as the judicial officer.