Meera Chopra: I really hope producers wait for cinemas to open

Mumbai, Aug 29 : Meera Chopra feels there is no excitement in watching films released on OTT platforms because they are primarily intended to be on the big screen. The actress feels producers should wait for cinemas to reopen instead of rushing to release their films on OTT.

The “Section 375” actress took to her verified Twitter account on Saturday to speak her mind on the trend of films releasing on OTT platforms.

“New movies releasing on ott is just not happening, no excitement to watch them. I really hope producers wait for cinemas to open. Movies are primarily made for big screen, and i wish that does not change in future,” Meera tweeted on Saturday.

Meera’s tweet comes at a time when a lot of small, medium and big films are being released on OTT platforms due to theatres being shut since the past few months owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier this week, the Bollywood actress had tweeted criticising OTT platforms over their choice of content.

“How is mediocre content getting approved by OTT plaftorms. I’ve read so many scripts in last few months which you can’t even complete reading coz of its sheer bad writing, but surprisingly they r approved by the platforms,” Meera had tweeted on Tuesday.

