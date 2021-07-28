MeeSeva advises caution against unauthorised centers like ‘T Seva’

Hyderabad: Taking notice of the advertisements that are being published inviting applications to work in ‘T Seva Kendras’, the MeeSeva, the government-to-citizen service provider on Tuesday advised caution against unauthorized centers that take a similar name.

Several portals and newspapers carried advertisements from T Seva, which said that it will provide online services like ticket bookings, bill payments, and money withdrawals using Aadhar, etc.

MeeSeva electronic service delivery commissioner GT Venkateswara Rao informed that these centers are in no way related to eSeva or MeeSeva or other government services.

“This is a conscious attempt to mislead people by using similar-sounding words of MeeSeva,” he said, adding that a private individual could be behind this and their main target seems to be to attract the unemployed youth by using the keywords like ‘Seva’.

Further, Rao said that the services purportedly offered are publicly available services available on the internet. “There is no need for any agency for these services,” he noted.