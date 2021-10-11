Meet Furkan Shoaib- engineer behind Asia’s first hybrid flying car

Hyderabad: Last month the world was introduced to Asia’s first hybrid flying, developed by Vinata Aeromobility. The innovator behind Asia’s first hybrid flying car, Mohammed Furkan Shoaib, is the chief technology officer of Vinata Aeromibility, a start-up based in Chennai.

Furkan who hails from Uttar Pradesh (UP) is an Indian inventor, an aeronautical engineer as well as a certified (certified) UAV pilot. Apart from this, he is an expert in Aerospace Design and UAV Engineering. He has a passion for making advanced aircraft and UAVs. He also has experience in the research and development of UAVs and aircraft.

Furkan is the only aeronautical engineer associated with the company. The hybrid car can gain a speed of 120 kilometres per hour and can be used for emergency and cargo services.

Future Flight, an American website that features emerging aviation technology was all praise for Furqan. The website said, “The company’s Chief Technology Officer is aeronautical engineer Mohammad Furkan Shoaib, who has experience in developing unmanned aerial vehicles and is also a qualified drone operator.”

Vinata Aeromobility, the company that made this flying car, shared the introduction of Furkan on its website: “The company’s Chief Technology Officer is an Indian inventor, aeronautical engineer, and certified UAV pilot, who has expertise in aerospace design and UAV engineering. He has a passion for advanced aircraft and UAVs. He has experience in research and development of various configurations of UAVs and aircraft.”