Meet Haris Sumair who cracked UPSC CSE 2020

Hyderabad: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday declared the final results of the civil services examination 2020. A total of 761 candidates have cleared the examination.

Mohd Haris Sumair of Karnataka’s Bidar district is one among them. He has secured All India Rank 270.

During the preparation, Sumair has received guidance from his brother, Nadeem who is an IPS officer of the 2019 batch, Kerala-cadre, Hindustan Gazette reported.

Sumair who is an engineering graduate was offered a job by Intel company during the campus interviews. However, he has decided not to accept the offer as he wanted to crack the civil service examination.

He started preparing for the examination immediately after the completion of engineering. He used to dedicate 15 hours every day for the preparation. He has taken coaching from MS IAS Academy.

Sumair’s father Nayeemuddin has been quoted saying that preliminary education plays important role in the foundation of the children.

He further said that he is thankful to the Almighty for giving good children.

Number of students appeared in the exam

Every year, the UPSC conducts the civil services examination to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and others.

In 2020, over 10.4 lakh candidates applied for the civil services preliminary examination. Out of them, 10,564 candidates qualified for appearance in the main examination which was held in January 2021.

After the declaration of the results of the main examination, 2053 candidates were invited for the personality test. Finally, 761 candidates were able to find their names in the selection list.

Out of 761 candidates, 263 are of general category, 86 from economic weaker section (EWS), 220 of Other Backward Class (OBC), 122 Scheduled Castes (SC) and 61 belong to Scheduled Tribes (ST).