Meet IPS Officer Sreelekha who sets to become 1st woman DGP of Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Police will get its first woman Director General when IPS Officer R. Sreelekha assumes office as the new head of the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services on June 1.

Presently an Additional Director General of Police, she currently heads the Jail Department.

At the weekly cabinet meeting on Wednesday, the Kerala government elevated her as DGP, as two DGP will be retiring from service on Sunday.

Two years back itself she got the DGP’s status, but the Centre allows only four DGPs for Kerala.

An 1988 batch IPS officer, she became the first woman Superintendent of Police in 1991 and since then, has had a glittering career.

She is slated to retire from service in December this year.

IAS Officer Viswas Mehta to become Chief Secretary

Meanwhile, IAS Officer Viswas Mehta who is Additional Chief Secretary of Home Department will take charge as new Chief Secretary as Tom Jose is set to retire from service on 31st May.

Viswas Mehta who is of 1987 batch held many positions during his career. He started his career as Assistant Collector of Kollam.

During his career, he held many positions including, Health Secretary, Principal Secretary of Education etc.

Source: With inputs from IANS

