Meet youth who earns $50000 per month without stepping out of bedroom

Seoul: A 24-year-old youth earns $50, 000 per month by utilising his gaming skills. He plays online video games 15 hours a day sitting in front of system in his bedroom.

According to a report in Khaleej Times, the youth, Kim Min-Kyo from Seoul is among the top one percent earners in South Korea. He live-streams himself playing online video game League of Legends. While playing game, he also makes commentary.

He earns money through sponsorship, YouTube advertisement etc. On YouTube, he has over four lakh subscribers.

Despite earning $50, 000 per month, he eats, works, sleeps in his bedroom that has small space. His mother manages all his income.

Highest YouTube earner

It may be mentioned that he is not the only person who earns such a huge amount online. Ryan Kaji, a nine-year-old YouTuber earned $29.5 million in 2020. He is the highest-paid creator on the platform, Forbes reported.

At present, his YouTube channel, Ryan’s World has 29.2 million subscribers. The channel that mostly consists of “unboxing” videos was started on March 17, 2015. Since then, it has received over 46 billion views.