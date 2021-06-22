Meeting with UN delegation on Gaza completely negative: Yehya Sinwar

Gaza: Yehya Sinwar, leader of the Islamic Hamas movement, said that his meeting with a UN delegation over the Gaza Strip’s humanitarian situation had been “completely negative”.

Sinwar made the remark in a news briefing on Monday after his meeting with the delegation, which included UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland, reports Xinhua news agency.

Israel “is blackmailing the Palestinian factions including Hamas in solving the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip”, he said, warning that the situation might escalate again if the issue remains unsolved.

The UN delegation “heard from us with interest and deep concerns, but unfortunately there are no indications of any good intentions toward solving the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip”, the Hamas leader added.

Sinwar also announced that a fresh meeting will be held for the leaders of the Palestinian factions in Gaza “to decide on what will be our next step”.

The new meeting will take place as Hamas leaders and the Palestinian factions in Gaza are making contacts with international and Arab parties with the aim of improving the humanitarian situation in the besieged enclave.

It also aims to consolidate the Egypt-brokered ceasefire between Hamas and Israel that ended the 11-day violence in the Gaza Strip on May 21.

The Palestinian factions demand that Israel abide by the ceasefire, which includes expanding the fishing area, starting the implementation of infrastructure projects and lifting restrictions on importing and exporting goods.

Hamas and the factions also demand Israel allow the transfer of the Qatari financial grant for humanitarian support in the Gaza Strip and the entry of building materials to start the reconstruction process.