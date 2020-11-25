Megastar Amitabh Bachchan gets clicked as he shoots with family

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday shared a glimpse of his upcoming project with his wife Jaya Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan as he shared a picture from the sets.

The senior actor who is quite active on social media took to Instagram to share the picture that shows him and his family decked in traditional attire.

While the ‘Coolie,’ actor is seen wearing a yellow coloured kurta with a golden coloured pagdi and a pearl necklace, his wife was wearing a magenta coloured saree.

Bachchan’s daughter on the other hand was dressed in an elegant golden coloured saree with a mask on her face as a precautionary measure against coronavirus.

“Family at work,” the 78-year-old actor wrote in the caption of the post.

The senior actor did not reveal much about the project that he was working on in the post.

