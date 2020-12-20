Megastar Chiranjeevi refused to hit Sonu Sood on screen, Why?

Mumbai: ‘Messiah of Migrants’ Sonu Sood is currently prepping up for his upcoming Tollywood movie Acharya opposite Chiranjeevi. Sonu recently recalled how the megastar refused and hesitated to hit him on screen because of his post-lockdown image.

Sonu Sood catapulted to the national spotlight for his work in helping migrants reach their homes during the lockdown this year.

In an interview with Barkha Dutt on Friday in her show ‘We The Women‘, Sonu Sood opened up about how 2020 has changed his personal and professional life, especially his image of an actor, who has previously played villain in films such as Simmba, R…Rajkumar and Arundhati.

Sonu also recalled the shooting days of Acharya and revealed how Chiranjeevi expressed reservations about hitting him for a scene, given his new found image of a hero.

“We were doing an action sequence and Chiranjeevi sir said, ‘You being in the film is a big problem for us because I can’t hit you in the action scene’. He said if he does that people will curse him.

“There was another sequence where he was placing his feet on me but that too was reshot,” Sood said.

Watch Sonu Sood’s interview below:

The 47-year-old actor also revealed that the makers of another Telugu film have changed the script according to his new image, meaning that he will have to shoot his portions again.

Meanwhile, Sonu Sood and his team had launched an initiative to help reunite migrant workers who were stranded in Mumbai with their families in distant corners of the country.

On the professional front, Sonu Sood is currently working on Telugu films named Alludu Adhurs and Acharya. He will also be seen in Bollywood movies such as Prithviraj, Police Tiger and others.