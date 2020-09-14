Meghalaya reports one more COVID-19 death, 139 new cases

Shillong: A 46-year-old man succumbed to COVID-19 here on Monday, pushing the death toll in Meghalaya to 27, health officials said on Monday.

At least 139 more people tested positive for the infection, taking the state’s tally to 3,864.

The 46-year-old, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a private hospital, was taken to North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences after his condition deteriorated, but the doctors there declared him “brought dead”.

Health Services director Aman War said he was suffering from Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome.

Of the 139 new cases, 124 were reported from East Khasi Hills district – which included 39 armed forces personnel — 12 from Ri-Bhoi district, two from East Jaintia Hills and one from West Garo Hills.

Seventy-six people were discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,151, War said.

The northeastern state curently has 1,686 active coronavirus cases.

East Khasi Hills, of which state capital Shillong is a part, has the maximum number of active cases at 1,124, followed by West Garo Hills at 198, he said.

As many as 1.15 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, War added.

