Meghalaya’s COVID-19 tally rises to 2,248

Over 84,000 samples have so far been tested for COVID-19 testing

By Mansoor Updated: 29th August 2020 4:52 pm IST
Shillong: Eight more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya on Saturday, taking the northeastern state’s coronavirus tally to 2,248, a Health Department official said.

Of the eight new cases, six were reported from East Khasi Hills district and two from South Garo Hills district, Health Services Director Aman War said.

Twenty-three patients recovered from COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 981, War said.

Meghalaya currently has 1,257 active COVID-19 cases, as 981 people have recovered from the disease and 10 patients have died, he said.

East Khasi Hills district, of which state capital Shillong is a part, has the highest number of active COVID-19 cases at 887, War said.

Over 84,000 samples have so far been tested for COVID-19 testing, he added.

Source: PTI
