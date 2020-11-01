Melania attacks Biden, Harris at Wisconsin rally

Washington, Nov 1 : At a campaign rally in Wisconsin, US First Lady Melania Trump launched attacks against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris.

At the rally on Saturday in West Bend, she accused the Democrats and the media working to “attack” her husband and US President Donald Trump’s administration, instead of “unifying our country and coming together in this time of need”, The Hill news website reported.

“It was Joe Biden who accused President Trump of xenophobic hysteria for putting the American people first and closing travel from China and parts of Europe.

“Now, they are saying we didn’t do enough. Our actions say otherwise,” the First Lady said to cheers from the President’s supporters.

She went on to say that her husband “isn’t a career politician like Joe Biden and Kamala Harris”.

“He’s a President with proven results, not empty words and broken promises. I watch Donald continue to work hard to keep people informed and calm, to protect our economy and make hard and unpopular decisions to do all he could to keep us all safe.

“Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and the rest of the Democrats and the media have spent almost the same amount of time and energy attempting to impeach my husband as we have spent fighting Covid-19.

“Yet Joe Biden says he could do a better job leading our great nation,” The Hill news website quoted Melania Trump as further saying.

The Wisconsin rally came after she appeared jointly alongside the President in Tampa, Florida, on October 29.

On October 27, the First Lady appeared at a solo event in Atglen, Pennsylvnia, after which she stopped by a campaign office to deliver pizza.

