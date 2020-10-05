Melania Trump thanks everyone for support, prayers for her recovery

Last week, US President Donald Trump and Melania were tested positive for coronavirus.

Published: 5th October 2020
Washington: US First Lady Melania Trump, who was tested positive for coronavirus, on Monday thanked everyone for extending their prayers and support for her recovery from the infection.

Taking to Twitter, Melania said, “My family is grateful for all of the prayers and support! I am feeling good and will continue to rest at home. Thank you to medical staff and caretakers everywhere, and my continued prayers for those who are ill or have a family member impacted by the virus.”

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!,” Trump said on Thursday (local time).

