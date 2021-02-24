Meme fest on Twitter after Sardar Patel stadium renamed after Narendra Modi

Ahmedabad: On Wednesday, the world’s largest stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad was renamed as Narendra Modi stadium in the presence of President Ramnath Kovind and union home minister Amit Shah.
Previously called Sardar Patel stadium, Narendra Modi stadium will be the venue for the third and fourth test matches of the ongoing test series between India and England.
As soon as the news of the renaming was out, netizens could barely contain their excitement. Hilarious memes poured in amid severe criticism by the opposition parties.
Here are some of the best memes that caught our eye:
Users on social media also caught that the bowling ends in stadium were called ‘Reliance End’ and ‘Adani End’. Comments, obviously, followed.
Spread over 63 acres, the Narendra Modi stadium has a seating capacity of a whopping 1,10,000, billed to be the largest in the world. It houses 76 corporate boxes, an Olympic-level swimming pool, an indoor academy, four dressing rooms for athletes, and food courts. It was renovated at the estimated cost of Rs.800 crore.