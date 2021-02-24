Meme fest on Twitter after Sardar Patel stadium renamed after Narendra Modi

Ahmedabad: On Wednesday, the world’s largest stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad was renamed as Narendra Modi stadium in the presence of President Ramnath Kovind and union home minister Amit Shah.

Previously called Sardar Patel stadium, Narendra Modi stadium will be the venue for the third and fourth test matches of the ongoing test series between India and England.

As soon as the news of the renaming was out, netizens could barely contain their excitement. Hilarious memes poured in amid severe criticism by the opposition parties.

Here are some of the best memes that caught our eye:

Ghar se Kuch dur

Nikalte he Chalte he

Narendra Modi renaming Motera Stadium after himself like 😄.

Ah! Now I know why PM didn't inaugurate this stadium renamed after himself.. Thoda zada odd lagta…

Amit Shah to Congressi after naming biggest cricket stadium as Narendra Modi Stadium.

Motera stadium to be renamed 'Narendra Modi Stadium' today

Users on social media also caught that the bowling ends in stadium were called ‘Reliance End’ and ‘Adani End’. Comments, obviously, followed.

The two ends of Narendra Modi.. Adani and Reliance. I mean #NarendraModiStadium Basically what Modi try to say is…

Narendra Modi Stadium with Adani Pavilion end and Reliance end.

Narendra Modi Stadium with Adani Pavilion end and Reliance end.

Why isn't it an orange ball test?

Stadium: Narendra Modi Stadium



Bowling ends: Reliance End and Adani End



Liberals will go absolutely bonkers 😂🤣

The "Adani End" and the "Reliance End" at the 800 crore-costing "Narendra Modi Stadium". You couldn't make up a better analogy.

Spread over 63 acres, the Narendra Modi stadium has a seating capacity of a whopping 1,10,000, billed to be the largest in the world. It houses 76 corporate boxes, an Olympic-level swimming pool, an indoor academy, four dressing rooms for athletes, and food courts. It was renovated at the estimated cost of Rs.800 crore.