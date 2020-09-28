Men’s hockey camp extended till Nov 28, women’s till Dec 12

New Delhi, Sep 28 : The Sports Authority of India has extended the national camps of both men and women hockey teams currently preparing for next year’s Tokyo Olympics at the SAI facility in Bengaluru.

The men’s camp, which started in early August, has been extended till November 28 while the women’s team will train until December 12, SAI said in a statement. The camp was originally scheduled to run until September 30.

The SAI informed that the national camps were extended as the teams were not going to the Netherlands, as earlier planned, due to the Covid-19 travel restrictions.

“The decision to not hold international camps was taken in consultation with chief coaches of both teams and it was decided that the teams would not travel owing to Covid-19 restrictions,” the SAI statement added.

The men’s team last played in the FIH Pro League in January-February while the women’s team has not played a match since the tour of New Zealand in January.

The men’s team is scheduled to restart their Pro League campaign on April 10 and 11, 2021 with a tie against Argentina away from home. They will then play Great Britain away from home on May 8 and 9 before travelling to Spain where they play on May 12 and 13. After that, they will face Germany away on May 18 and 19 and will finally play a home tie on May 29 and 30 against New Zealand.

The women’s team is not part of the Pro League.

Source: IANS

