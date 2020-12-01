Mentally challenged minor raped by family friend

News Desk 1Published: 1st December 2020 2:51 pm IST

Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh), Dec 1 : A 13-year-old mentally challenged girl was allegedly raped by a man in a village under the Sungarhi police circle.

The accused, who is a family friend, took the girl away on the pretext of buying toffees and raped her.

The crime was committed on November 27, but the girl’s family avoided lodging a complaint, fearing loss of family reputation.

An FIR was finally lodged by the victim’s family on Sunday evening and the girl was sent for medical examination on Monday to the district hospital.

SHO Atar Singh said that the accused has been booked under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

He is yet to be arrested.

